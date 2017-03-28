Danny Brown has unveiled his new video for “Ain’t It Funny”, and it’s directed by none other than actor/comedian Jonah Hill.

A screwy parody of the typical ’80s sitcom — think Adult Swim’s 2014 “Too Many Cooks” masterpiece — it finds Brown playing the role of a dysfunctional, murdering family member. People die and there’s blood splatter galore, but not before we meet the rest of his clan, which includes renowned director Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting, Milk), Growing Pains matriarch Joanna Kerns, and a devilish boy. Watch the wild, gory thing up above.

“Ain’t It Funny” is taken from Brown’s latest album, Atrocity Exhibition. For Hill, it’s just his latest foray into the hip-hop world. Previously, he rapped “Jumpman” alongside Future on Saturday Night Live, interviewed Action Bronson, and covered Drake.