Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Daryl Hall and John Oates launch HoagieNation Festival

Philadelphia music fest to feature Tears for Fears, G. Love & Special Sauce, Son Little, and more

by
on March 10, 2017, 1:06pm
0 comments

Daryl Hall and John Oates have teamed with Live Nation to launch a brand new music festival in Philadelphia. Celebrating the best in music and food from the City of Brotherly Love, the fest has been dubbed HoagieNation Festival and is set to go down May 27th on Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing.

Hall and Oates will of course headline, and they’re bringing along their new tour mates, Tears for Fears. Other acts performing at the one-day event will be G. Love & Special Sauce, Vivian Green, Marah, Son Little, Allen Stone, Kandace Springs, and more.

“Philly is famous for a lot of things, but the highlights just might be the amazing music and of course the hoagie!” Oates said in a statement. “Well we are going to put it all together for you on May 27th at the Daryl Hall and John Oates HoagieNation Festival. This will be the first, this will be historic, and you need to be there.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at noon.

unnamed 1 Daryl Hall and John Oates launch HoagieNation Festival

Previous Story
Bob Dylan covers American standard “Stardust” — listen
No comments
More Stories