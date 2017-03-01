David Fincher and Netflix go together like blood and green filters. After brilliantly adapting the UK’s House of Cards for American audiences, the acclaimed director is back with another riveting series, this time a crime drama, which is right in his wheelhouse, having helmed diamond thrillers like Seven and Zodiac.

It’s called Mindhunter and is based on John Douglas’ non-fiction memoir of the same name, which follows an FBI profiler tracking serial killers. And judging from the rather cerebral teaser trailer above, it would appear he’s liberally pulling from Bryan Fuller’s now-defunct NBC series, Hannibal. That’s fine by us.

In addition to Fincher, filmmakers Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm, and Andrew Douglas will also direct a number of episodes, lending a certain gravitas to a series that will most certainly need it. In front of the camera, however, will be a who’s who of up and comers, specifically Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv.

One more thing to note is that Charlize Theron co-produced the whole venture, and if that last name sent you over the edge, here’s some bad news: Much like Stranger Things, you’ll have to wait until October to binge it all.