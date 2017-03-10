Menu
Dawes “Roll with the Punches” with performance on Colbert — watch

A Mandy Moore-less performance in support of We're All Gonna Die

March 10, 2017
The video for Dawes“Roll with the Punches” featured a guest role from frontman Taylor Goldsmith’s paramour, Mandy Moore. Unfortunately, she wasn’t on hand for the band’s performance of the We’re All Gonna Die track last night on Colbert. Not that the boys need her to turn in a winning performance highlighted by Goldsmith’s harmonies with his drummer/brother, Griffin. We’re All Gonna Die might not have been the album a lot of fans were hoping for, but Dawes will always reveal their greatness in a live setting.

Check out the replay above, then catch the band on tour at dates that can be found here.

