Photo by Ben Kaye
Day Wave is the musical project of Jackson Phillips, who writes fuzzy, shoe-gazey power pop that evokes Diiv via New Order. We loved their set at Lollapalooza last year, as well as the tracks Phillips has shared from Day Wave’s forthcoming debut LP, The Days We Had.
The latest, “Untitled”, is the best yet. Heavy on warm synths, rhythmic strums, and blissed-out vocals, the track is a sweet, blurry daydream that’s suited to any season. Listen to it below.
“A lot of this record was written around the time of my first two EPs, but this song is one of the exceptions,” Phillips told Paste. “I wrote it just a few days before I went into the studio to record the album. I’m glad this one made it onto the final track listing, it’s one of my favorites.”
The Days We Had drops on May 5th. Check out tracklist below, along with Day Wave’s 2017 tour dates.
The Days We Had Tracklist:
01. Something Here
02. Home
03. Ordinary
04. Untitled
05. Bloom
06. On Your Side
07. Bring You Down
08. Wasting Time
09. Promises
10. Disguise
11. I’m Still Here
Day Wave 2017 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
06/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore
06/05 – Calgary, AB @ Hi-Fi Club
06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
06/12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
06/17 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
06/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
06/21 – Kansas City, @ MO Riot Room
06/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
06/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
06/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOHO Music Club