Photo by Ben Kaye

Day Wave is the musical project of Jackson Phillips, who writes fuzzy, shoe-gazey power pop that evokes Diiv via New Order. We loved their set at Lollapalooza last year, as well as the tracks Phillips has shared from Day Wave’s forthcoming debut LP, The Days We Had.

The latest, “Untitled”, is the best yet. Heavy on warm synths, rhythmic strums, and blissed-out vocals, the track is a sweet, blurry daydream that’s suited to any season. Listen to it below.

“A lot of this record was written around the time of my first two EPs, but this song is one of the exceptions,” Phillips told Paste. “I wrote it just a few days before I went into the studio to record the album. I’m glad this one made it onto the final track listing, it’s one of my favorites.”

The Days We Had drops on May 5th. Check out tracklist below, along with Day Wave’s 2017 tour dates.

The Days We Had Tracklist:

01. Something Here

02. Home

03. Ordinary

04. Untitled

05. Bloom

06. On Your Side

07. Bring You Down

08. Wasting Time

09. Promises

10. Disguise

11. I’m Still Here

Day Wave 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

06/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore

06/05 – Calgary, AB @ Hi-Fi Club

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/10 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz

06/12 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

06/17 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

06/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/21 – Kansas City, @ MO Riot Room

06/23 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

06/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ SOHO Music Club