It’s officially March, which means we’re nearing in on Depeche Mode’s new album, Spirit. With the Delta Machine follow-up due out March 17th, the English alternative icons appeared on Jimmy Fallon last night to stoke anticipation. The band performed “Where’s the Revolution”, and while we’re sure Richard Spencer caught the live broadcast, you can watch the replay above.

Depeche Mode will embark on a massive world tour in support of Spirit. The North American leg kicks off in August, and you can find the complete itinerary here.