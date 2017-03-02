Photo by Killian Young

When you’re young, making friends is a breeze — sometimes it’s easy as sharing a pile of Play-Doh or exchanging emo CD mixes. (I’m showing my age here, I realize.) It gets tougher as time goes on, to the point that finding legitimate BFFL candidates is as draining as locking in a soul mate.

CoSigned two-piece Diet Cig know these friendship woes all too well, as its a theme that runs throughout their latest single, “Barf Day”. Here, peppy and anthemic pop punk melodies are contrasted with guitarist/vocalist Alex Luciano’s sobering reflections as she nurses a beer all alone on her 21st birthday. “Just like my plants/ Can’t keep anything alive,” she sings. “I’m sick of being my own best friend/ Will you be there in the end?”

“Barf Day” is off Diet Cig’s upcoming debut album, Swear I’m Good At This, due out April 7th through Frenchkiss. For more, hear “Tummy Ache”.

Swear I’m Good At This Tracklist:

01. Sixteen

02. Bite Back

03. Link in Bio

04. Maid of the Mist

05. Leo

06. Apricots

07. Barf Day

08. Bath Bomb

09. Blob Zombie

10. Road Trip

11. I Don’t Know Her

12. Tummy Ache