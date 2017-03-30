Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

DIIV announce US tour dates

"Same clothes, new outlook on life. #soberville #day33."

by
on March 30, 2017, 10:05am
0 comments

Photo by Philip Cosores

In early February, DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith checked himself into “long-term inpatient treatment” following a prolonged struggle with drug addiction. It seems as if he’s made significant strides in a short period of time, as the band has just announced new US tour dates for this spring.

The docket includes an appearance at Iowa’s Mission Creek Festival along with headlining dates in San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

“YES… the DIIV is playing some shows,” the group shared via Instagram. “Same clothes, new outlook on life. #soberville #day33.”

Find the full tour schedule below. DIIV released Is the Is Are last year.

DIIV 2017 Tour Dates:
04/07 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Mezzanine
05/18 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Observatory
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Previous Story
Trevor Sensor shares video for stirring new song “The Money Gets Bigger” — watch
Next Story
Original Aunt Vivian trashes Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion photo
No comments
More Stories