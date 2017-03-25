Menu
Don Hunstein, Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan photographer, has died at the age of 88

In-house photographer for Columbia Records also shot covers for Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk

on March 25, 2017, 3:48pm
Don Hunstein, a longtime photographer for Columbia Records who famously shot the cover for Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 88 years old.

The New York Times was first to report news of Hunstein’s death.

Hunstein worked as an in-house photographer for Columbia Records in the 1950s and 60s, shooting album covers for Miles Davis’ Nefertiti, Thelonious Monk’s Monk’s Dream, and Dylan’s 1962 self-titled solo LP.

However, he’ll best be remembered for shooting the iconic photograph that covers Dylan’s 1963 album, Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The photograph features Dylan and his girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, walking down a West Village street on a freezing February afternoon.

Miles Davis’ Nefertiti
Bob Dylan’s Bob Dylan (1962)
Bob Dylan’s Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan
Thelonious Monk’s Monk’s Dream
