Don Hunstein, Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan photographer, has died at the age of 88

Don Hunstein, a longtime photographer for Columbia Records who famously shot the cover for Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 88 years old.

The New York Times was first to report news of Hunstein’s death.

Hunstein worked as an in-house photographer for Columbia Records in the 1950s and 60s, shooting album covers for Miles Davis’ Nefertiti, Thelonious Monk’s Monk’s Dream, and Dylan’s 1962 self-titled solo LP.

However, he’ll best be remembered for shooting the iconic photograph that covers Dylan’s 1963 album, Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. The photograph features Dylan and his girlfriend, Suze Rotolo, walking down a West Village street on a freezing February afternoon.