Donald Trump kicked One Direction out of his hotel after they refused to meet his adult daughter

Donald Trump, the man some people now call president, has the temperament of a spoiled eight-year-old girl who throws a tantrum after she’s unable to meet One Direction. In fact, that actually happened.

As One Direction member Liam Payne recounts in a new interview with Rollacoaster, the group once had the misfortune of staying in one of Trump’s hotels. The sentient Cheeto phoned up to their room asking if they would meet his daughter (which one is unclear, though it’s worth nothing that both are grown women). When he was told the group was asleep, Trump demanded they be waken up. When their manager declined, Trump threw everyone out of the hotel. “So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave,” Payne remembers.

If that weren’t enough of a dick move, Trump refused to let One Direction leave the building in secrecy through an underground parking garage. “Obviously in New York we can’t really go outside,” Payne adds. “New York is ruthless for us.”

As ridiculous as all this sounds, let’s remember this is the same guy who badgered The Rolling Stones to point where Keith Richards actually pulled a knife on him.

On a side note, would anyone be surprised if this is the sole reason Trump decided to cut funding to the NEA?