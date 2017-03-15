Donald Trump takes the bait, rage tweets about Snoop Dogg

During his address to Congress last month, Donald Trump said “the time for trivial fights is behind us.” This morning, he picked a fight with … Snoop Dogg.

The Long Beach, CA rapper recently premiered a video for “Lavender” in which he can be seen firing a gun at a clown who looks eerily similar to president. Well, Trump took the bait, firing off an angry tweet in between his morning bowel movements. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

While it is true Snoop Dogg’s career has featured a few hiccups of late (Snopp Lion?), he’s certainly accomplished a lot over the last two and a half decade, and he’s done so without a multi-million dollar loan from his dad and collusion with the Russians. A savvy business man to boot, Snoop’s Twitter feud with Donald Trump will now bring him a wave of free publicity just in time for the launch of his “Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour” next month.

As for Trump, TV Guide managing editor Alex Zalben put it best:

@realDonaldTrump also, thanks for coming out harder against Snoop Dogg than you ever have on anti-Semitic hate crimes. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 15, 2017

Watch Snoop Dogg’s video for “Lavender”: