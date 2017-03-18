Drake releases new project, More Life: Stream/Download

Drake has unveiled his latest project, More Life. Subscribers of Spotify can stream it in full below.

The Toronto MC has described More Life as a “playlist” and an “evolution” of the mixtape format. Across its 22 tracks are collaborations with Kanye West, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Quavo.

More Life follows Drake’s 2016 album, Views.

More Life Tracklist:

01. Free Smoke

02. No Long Talk (feat. Giggs)

03. Passionfruit

04. Jorja Interlude

05. Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)

06. Madiba Riddim

07. Blem

08. 4422

09. Gyalchester

10. Skepta Interlude

11. Portland (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)

12. Sacrifices (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)

13. Nothings Into Somethings

14. Teenage Fever

15. KMT (feat. Giggs)

16. Lose You

17. Can’t Have Everything

18. Glow (feat. Kanye West)

19. Since Way Back (feat. PartyNextDoor)

20. Fake Love

21. Ice Melts (feat. Young Thug)

22. Do Not Disturb