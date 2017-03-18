Drake releases new project, More Life: Stream/Download

Drake has unveiled his latest project, More Life. Subscribers of Spotify can stream it in full below.
The Toronto MC has described More Life as a “playlist” and an “evolution” of the mixtape format. Across its 22 tracks are collaborations with Kanye West, Young Thug, Travis Scott, and Quavo.
More Life follows Drake’s 2016 album, Views.
More Life Tracklist:
01. Free Smoke
02. No Long Talk (feat. Giggs)
03. Passionfruit
04. Jorja Interlude
05. Get It Together (feat. Black Coffee and Jorja Smith)
06. Madiba Riddim
07. Blem
08. 4422
09. Gyalchester
10. Skepta Interlude
11. Portland (feat. Quavo and Travis Scott)
12. Sacrifices (feat. 2 Chainz and Young Thug)
13. Nothings Into Somethings
14. Teenage Fever
15. KMT (feat. Giggs)
16. Lose You
17. Can’t Have Everything
18. Glow (feat. Kanye West)
19. Since Way Back (feat. PartyNextDoor)
20. Fake Love
21. Ice Melts (feat. Young Thug)
22. Do Not Disturb