Drake sets release date for More Life, shares teaser trailer — watch

Toronto MC has described the project as a “playlist” and an "evolution" of the mixtape format

on March 11, 2017, 2:35pm
Photo by Sara Marjorie Strick

This time next week, fans will be enjoying new music from Drake. The Toronto MC has announced that his latest project, More Life, will see release next Saturday, March 18th. He’s also shared a new teaser trailer, which you can watch below.

Drake previously described More Life as a “playlist” and an “evolution” of the mixtape format. In the months leading up to its release, he’s previewed tracks including “Two Birds One Stone”, “Fake Love”, “Wanna Know”, the 21 Savage-aided “Sneakin”, and “Hush Up the Silence” and featuring WizKid.

Watch the video for “Sneakin”:

