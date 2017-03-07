Eddie Vedder announces European solo tour

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will spend the summer trekking through Europe. Come May 29th, he’ll embark on an 11-date solo tour that’ll see him visit cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Dublin, and Florence. He’ll be joined on the road by his longtime friend Glen Hansard.

Prior to the summer outing, Vedder and his Pearl Jam cohorts will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and we can probably expect a mighty live performance in celebration.

Eddie Vedder 2017 Tour Dates:

05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

05/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/03 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

06/11 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee

06/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

06/24 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/26 – Sicily, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina