Eddie Vedder announces European solo tour

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will spend the summer trekking through Europe. Come May 29th, he’ll embark on an 11-date solo tour that’ll see him visit cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Dublin, and Florence. He’ll be joined on the road by his longtime friend Glen Hansard.
Prior to the summer outing, Vedder and his Pearl Jam cohorts will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and we can probably expect a mighty live performance in celebration.
Eddie Vedder 2017 Tour Dates:
05/29 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
05/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/03 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/06 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/07 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
06/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
06/11 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
06/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
06/24 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival
06/26 – Sicily, IT @ Teatro Antico di Taormina