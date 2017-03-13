Menu
Eddie Vedder, Fiona Apple, TV on the Radio to play Ohana Music Festival 2017

Also: HAIM, Pixies, Ray Lamontagne, Dr. Dog, and The Orwells

on March 13, 2017, 5:36pm
Photos by Chris Hill (Vedder) and Katie Schuering (Apple)

Between September 8th and 10th, Ohana Music Festival returns to Dana Point, CA for its sophomore installment. This year’s lineup boasts several highlights, including Eddie Vedder (his first announced US solo date of 2017), Fiona Apple (her first standalone date since 2015), HAIM, Pixies, and TV on the Radio.

Also playing are Social Distortion, Ray Lamontagne, Jack Johnson, Glen Hansard, Dr. Dog, The Orwells, The Naked and Famous, The Mattson 2, and Cameron Avery.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

