Eddie Vedder reunited with former Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons in Seattle on Friday night. Irons was opening for another one of his former bands, Red Hot Chili Peppers, at the Key Arena. Vedder surprised fans by joining Irons for a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”.

Irons was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Red Hot Chili Peppers. However, he will not be among the members of Pearl Jam enshrined during next month’s induction ceremony. Nevertheless, Pearl Jam recently invited Irons and the rest of Pearl Jam’s former drummers to join them at the ceremony.