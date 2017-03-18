Menu
Eddie Vedder reunites with former Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons to cover Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” — watch

Taking place at Red Hot Chili Peppers' concert in Seattle for which Irons was opening

on March 18, 2017, 2:58pm
Eddie Vedder reunited with former Pearl Jam drummer Jack Irons in Seattle on Friday night. Irons was opening for another one of his former bands, Red Hot Chili Peppers, at the Key Arena. Vedder surprised fans by joining Irons for a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”.

Irons was previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Red Hot Chili Peppers. However, he will not be among the members of Pearl Jam enshrined during next month’s induction ceremony. Nevertheless, Pearl Jam recently invited Irons and the rest of Pearl Jam’s former drummers to join them at the ceremony.

