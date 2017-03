Edgar Wright unveiled his latest film, Baby Driver, at South by Southwest on Saturday night. Described by our own Michael Roffman as the “La La Land of car chase movies,” the film stars Ansel Elgort as a talented getaway driver who uses music to drown out his own personal afflictions. Rounding out the impressive cast are Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

Baby Driver is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 11th, and you can see the first trailer up above.