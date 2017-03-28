Edgar Wright’s incredible new movie Baby Driver is coming sooner than expected

Edgar Wright’s latest vehicle, Baby Driver, premiered at SXSW to rave reviews. In response, Sony has moved up the film’s release. It’s now due to hit theaters on June 28th, six weeks earlier than its original August 11th premiere date.

Described by our own Michael Roffman as the “La La Land of car chase movies,” the film stars Ansel Elgort as a talented getaway driver who uses music to drown out his own personal afflictions. Rounding out the impressive cast are Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Sky Ferreira also have parts in the film.

See the film’s new poster and watch its trailer below.