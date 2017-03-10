Elliott Smith’s 20th anniversary reissue of Either/Or has been released: Stream/download

The special 20th anniversary edition of Elliott Smith’s breakthrough album, Either/Or, is officially released today. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in full below.

(Read: Elliott Smith and His Treasure Trove of Cover Songs)

Issued via Smith’s label Kill Rock Stars, the two-disc reissue includes a remastered version of the original album by Smith collaborator Larry Crane.

It also features several rarities: a new remixed version of “I Don’t Think I’m Ever Gonna Figure It Out”, a keyboard rendition of the New Moon cut “New Money”, and an alternate take of XO selection “Bottle Up and Explode!” with “completely different lyrics.” Additionally, there’s a previously unheard studio recording of “I Figured You Out”

The set also contains five live tracks recorded at Yo Yo A Go Go Festival in Olympia, Washington back in 1997. “They really demonstrate how adept he was live as a guitarist — the fingerpicking, slap-picking and different techniques,” Crane commented to the New York Times.

Either/Or 20th Anniversary Reissue Tracklist:

01. Speed Trials (remastered)

02. Alameda (remastered)

03. Ballad of Big Nothing (remastered)

04. Between the Bars (remastered)

05. Pictures of Me (remastered)

06. No Name No. 5 (remastered)

07. Rose Parade (remastered)

08. Punch and Judy (remastered)

09. Angeles (remastered)

10. Cupid’s Trick (remastered)

11. 2:45 AM (remastered)

12. Say Yes (remastered)

13. My New Freedom (Live) (unreleased)

14. Pictures Of me (Live) (unreleased)

15. Angeles (Live) (unreleased)

16. Some Song (Live) (unreleased)

17. Rose Parade (Live) (unreleased)

18. New Monkey (keys) (unreleased)

19. I Don’t Think I’m Ever Gonna Figure It Out (remixed/remastered)

20. I Figured You Out (unreleased)

21. Bottle Up And Explode (Alternate Version) (unreleased)