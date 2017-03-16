Menu
Erasure share new song “Love You to the Sky” — watch

From the UK duo's forthcoming 17th studio album, World Be Gone

on March 16, 2017, 12:15pm
Erasure are set to return with their 17th studio album, World Be Gone, on May 19th via Mute. Today, they’ve shared the first single from the The Violet Flame follow-up, “Love You to the Sky”.

The track comes in on marching percussion before softening out over some bouncing electronics. It might at first sound like a dramatic bit of new wave, but as the soaring synthesizers on the chorus signal, it’s really a sugary love-sick ode. “I love you to the sky, sky, sky, sky,” Andy Bell sings. “I’ll not tell you lies, lies, lies, lies/ You can be my summer romance/ Say it’s not an omen/ Tell me that you want me.” Take a listen via the lyric video above.

Erasure will support World Be Gone on a European tour this summer alongside Robbie Williams.

Check out the album art and tracklist below:

World Be Gone Artwork:

erasure world be gone new album 2017 Erasure share new song Love You to the Sky watch

World Be Gone Tracklist:
01. Love You to the Sky
02. Be Careful What You Wish For!
03. World Be Gone
04. A Bitter Parting
05. Still It’s Not Over
06. Take Me Out of Myself
07. Sweet Summer Loving
08. Oh What A World
09. Lousy Sum of Nothing
10. Just a Little Love

