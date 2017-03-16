Erasure are set to return with their 17th studio album, World Be Gone, on May 19th via Mute. Today, they’ve shared the first single from the The Violet Flame follow-up, “Love You to the Sky”.

The track comes in on marching percussion before softening out over some bouncing electronics. It might at first sound like a dramatic bit of new wave, but as the soaring synthesizers on the chorus signal, it’s really a sugary love-sick ode. “I love you to the sky, sky, sky, sky,” Andy Bell sings. “I’ll not tell you lies, lies, lies, lies/ You can be my summer romance/ Say it’s not an omen/ Tell me that you want me.” Take a listen via the lyric video above.

Erasure will support World Be Gone on a European tour this summer alongside Robbie Williams.

Check out the album art and tracklist below:

World Be Gone Artwork:

World Be Gone Tracklist:

01. Love You to the Sky

02. Be Careful What You Wish For!

03. World Be Gone

04. A Bitter Parting

05. Still It’s Not Over

06. Take Me Out of Myself

07. Sweet Summer Loving

08. Oh What A World

09. Lousy Sum of Nothing

10. Just a Little Love