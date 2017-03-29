Ahead of their North American spring tour, post-rock titans Explosions in the Sky have unveiled a new music video for “The Ecstatics”, a highlight off last year’s excellent The Wilderness album.
Directed by Hayley Morris (Iron & Wine, Pure Bathing Culture), the clip is a visually magical stop-motion journey into the mind. “I immediately thought of the beautiful chaos that is in the mind space and how that space has a multitude of transitions, whether it’s a transition from life to death or going from unknowing to knowing,” Morris told Fast Company of her thought process behind the visual, which makes use of paper, translucent materials, and hand-blown glass.
“When you listen to their music, you can feel the vibration of the guitar and the drums — it’s a very human experience,” she added. “And stop-motion is a very human art form. Everything you see on the screen was handcrafted — I’m actually touching every single image and making it move.”
Watch it up above.
Explosions in the Sky 2017 Tour Dates:
04/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
04/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre
04/08 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
04/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
04/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/13 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
04/14 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/21 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
04/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
04/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center
04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion