Ahead of their North American spring tour, post-rock titans Explosions in the Sky have unveiled a new music video for “The Ecstatics”, a highlight off last year’s excellent The Wilderness album.

Directed by Hayley Morris (Iron & Wine, Pure Bathing Culture), the clip is a visually magical stop-motion journey into the mind. “I immediately thought of the beautiful chaos that is in the mind space and how that space has a multitude of transitions, whether it’s a transition from life to death or going from unknowing to knowing,” Morris told Fast Company of her thought process behind the visual, which makes use of paper, translucent materials, and hand-blown glass.

“When you listen to their music, you can feel the vibration of the guitar and the drums — it’s a very human experience,” she added. “And stop-motion is a very human art form. Everything you see on the screen was handcrafted — I’m actually touching every single image and making it move.”

Watch it up above.

Explosions in the Sky 2017 Tour Dates:

04/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/07 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre

04/08 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

04/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

04/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/13 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

04/14 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/21 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

04/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

04/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center

04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion