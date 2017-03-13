Breaking Bad is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed character studies ever aired on television. Over five seasons, creator Vince Gilligan crafted what could be the singular most compelling look at the corruption of a good man. It would take three solid days of binging to watch the entire series, however, and even diehard viewers might have trouble setting aside that kind of time. Well, good news, because now there’s a bite-sized version of the story thanks to some extremely dedicated — and talented — fans.

Filmmakers Lucas Stoll and Gaylor Morestin spent two years (!) editing all 62 episodes of the AMC series into one two-hour film, Breaking Bad: The Movie. The pair wrote on Vimeo that the “study project that became an all-consuming passion” is “not a fan-film, hitting the highlights of show in a home-made homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment. An alternative Breaking Bad, to be viewed with fresh eyes.”

Indeed, whole plot elements are axed out of the re-edit, including characters like Jane (Krysten Ritter) and Tuco (Raymond Cruz). Instead, Breaking Bad: The Movie focuses squarely on reimagining Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) descent as a two-hour journey. Though they could never pack in all the twists and intrigue of the series, Stoll and Morestin clearly put a ton of work and thought into the project, and the final product is as fascinating for its creation as its story.

Check out Breaking Bad: The Movie above.