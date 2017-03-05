Father John Misty made the most of his inaugural appearance on Saturday Night Live. Supporting his forthcoming LP, Pure Comedy, Kenny Power’s real-life doppelgänger debuted a new song called “Total Entertainment Forever” in which he fantasizes about VR sex with Taylor Swift. “Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift/After mister and the missus finish dinner and the dishes,” so goes the song’s opening lyric. Replay the performance and listen to the studio version of the song below.

For his second performance, FJM performed his new album’s title track.

Pure Comedy arrives April 7th. He’ll soon embark on a North American tour in support of the album.