Next month, Father John Misty will return with his new album, Pure Comedy. In anticipation, he’s shared “Ballad of the Dying Man”, “Leaving L.A.”, and “Total Entertainment Forever”, the latter of which he debuted on SNL earlier this month. This morning, he unveiled three more tracks, though they won’t appear on Pure Comedy. Instead, these “generic pop songs,” as FJM himself describes them, can be streamed as standalone releases on SoundCloud. Listen below.

The songs come on the heels of recent comments from FJM about his own involvement on recent albums from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. He told Pitchfork, “If you think that pop stars are anything other than prisoners, then you are fucking kidding yourself. I know them. They are crying for help in their music. We think that we’re doing the world a favor by recognizing the innate wholesomeness of this form of music, like, ‘Oh, I don’t know, it’s just fun! Something that was made to be liked!’ But why do you think that Lady Gaga or Beyoncé would come to old Uncle Jerry over here for songs if they weren’t looking for something?”

In addition to these new songs, this morning FJM reactivated his Twitter account. Follow (while you can).