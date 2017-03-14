Feist announces long-awaited new album, Pleasure, due out in April

At last, Leslie Feist is ready to release a new album.
According to Exclaim, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Metals is entitled, Pleasure, and will see release on April 28th through Universal.
Spanning 11 tracks, the album is described as “an exploration into emotional limits,” encapsulating “loneliness, private ritual, secrets, shame, mounting pressures, disconnect, tenderness, rejection, care and the lack thereof.”
Pleasure Tracklist:
01. Pleasure
02. I Wish I Didn’t Miss You
03. Get Not High, Get Not Low
04. Lost Dreams
05. Any Party
06. A Man Is Not His Song
07. The Wind
08. Century
09. Baby Be Simple
10. I’m Not Running Away
11. Young Up
In support of the album, Feist has confirmed her first live appearances since 2015. She’ll play a number of festivals this summer, including Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival, Toronto’s Field Trip Festival, and Oya Festival in Oslo, Norway. See her current itinerary below:
Feist 2017 Tour Dates:
06/03-04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
07/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Fesitval
08/04-06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/10-12 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival