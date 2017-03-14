Feist announces long-awaited new album, Pleasure, due out in April

At last, Leslie Feist is ready to release a new album.

According to Exclaim, the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Metals is entitled, Pleasure, and will see release on April 28th through Universal.

Spanning 11 tracks, the album is described as “an exploration into emotional limits,” encapsulating “loneliness, private ritual, secrets, shame, mounting pressures, disconnect, tenderness, rejection, care and the lack thereof.”

Pleasure Tracklist:

01. Pleasure

02. I Wish I Didn’t Miss You

03. Get Not High, Get Not Low

04. Lost Dreams

05. Any Party

06. A Man Is Not His Song

07. The Wind

08. Century

09. Baby Be Simple

10. I’m Not Running Away

11. Young Up

In support of the album, Feist has confirmed her first live appearances since 2015. She’ll play a number of festivals this summer, including Justin Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival, Toronto’s Field Trip Festival, and Oya Festival in Oslo, Norway. See her current itinerary below:

Feist 2017 Tour Dates:

06/03-04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

07/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Fesitval

08/04-06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/08-12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/10-12 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival