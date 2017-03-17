Earlier this week, Feist announced the release of his first album in six years, Pleasure. Now, for our first audio preview of the Metals follow-up, the Canadian indie queen has unveiled the title track. Listen below.

Feist has described the album as “an exploration into emotional limits,” encapsulating “loneliness, private ritual, secrets, shame, mounting pressures, disconnect, tenderness, rejection, care and the lack thereof.” As such, she’s described the music as “raw,” explaining, “Our desire was to record that state without guile or go-to’s and to pin the songs down with conviction and our straight up human bodies.” That’s certainly the case for “Pleasure”, a heavy-as-fuck guitar-driven track that sounds more like St. Vincent or Poly Styrene than “1234”. Listen below.

Pleasure arrives April 28th through Interscope Records.