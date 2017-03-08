Photo by Philip Cosores

Today is International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is Be Bold For Change with a focus on gender parity in the workplace. However, women’s rights over their own bodies continues to be a major issue — especially considering the backward and frankly, dangerous views of the presidential administration and many Republican politicians. With that in mind, First Aid Kit have shared a new single called “You Are the Problem Here”.

Addressing men who commit rape and sexual assault to minimal, if any, consequences, the song is a departure from the Swedish siblings’ typical folk rock leanings. Using power guitar chords as a background, the Söderbergs lambaste a world where there are “All these women with their dreams shattered/ From some man’s sweaty, desperate touch.” Stream it below.

“‘You Are the Problem Here'” isn’t a typical First Aid Kit-song,” the band explained to Stereogum. “It’s angry and direct. It’s a song written out of despair. After reading about yet another rape case where the perpetrator was handed a sentence which did not at all reflect the severity of his crime we felt upset and vengeful.”

“We were, and are, sick of living in a society where the victims of rape are often blamed for the horrible thing that has been done to them. Our message is clear and should not be controversial in the least: if you rape, you are the problem. Alcohol is not the problem. So called ‘youth culture’ is not the problem. You are. And you always have a choice.”

“You Are The Problem Here” goes on sale this Friday, March 10th. A portion of the proceeds will go to the charity Women for Women International.