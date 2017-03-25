First trailer for Justice League swoops in online, soundtracked by The White Stripes

Tough times for Warner Bros. and DC Films. Ben Affleck’s future with The Batman remains unclear, there’s still no director attached to The Flash, and who knows what the hell’s going on with James Wan’s Aquaman. Sure, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman swings into theaters on June 2nd, but there’s a lot of damage control going on, and the entire DC Cinematic Universe is in total jeopardy.

So, why not toss out a big, sweeping trailer for a film that comes out in over half a year? Well, that’s exactly what the studio has been teasing all week for Zack Synder’s Justice League, and lo and behold, that’s exactly what we got today. Now, as we learned last July (!) with the film’s White Stripes-fueled teaser trailer, DC is trying to add some pep to their death rally, and that hasn’t changed.

The latest trailer (streaming above) again features The White Stripes (this time “The Hardest Button to Button”) as well as a shitty cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together”. Watch above for a good laugh, and take a read-through of the film’s official synopsis below:

“Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

Justice League smashes theaters on November 17th and stars Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.