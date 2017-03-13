Photo by Ben Kaye

It’s been a year since Flatbush Zombies let loose their debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey. The Brooklyn hip-hop outfit is marking the occasion today by releasing a previously unheard song called “Babel”.

Here on the melancholy cut, all three MCs can be heard taking turns on the mic, commenting on the police, crowded prisons, and all kinds of drugs. “Alter perceptions, reality of questions/ Psychedelic mushrooms, DMT sessions/ I’m on another trip, ain’t gotta get to stepping,” Zombie Juice rhymes. “Your windows in your eyes, the door to perception/ Broken homes, broken souls/ Hurricanes, overdose.” In addition to a verse, the CoSigned group’s own Erick “The Architect” Elliot handled the production.

Stream it down below.

IN CELEBRATION OF OUR 1 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF #3001, HERE IS SOME UNRELEASED EAR CANDY, THANK U https://t.co/qZsk60EE25 pic.twitter.com/pHYVML4kwj — Flatbush ZOMBiES (@FlatbushZombies) March 12, 2017

“Babel” follows “Aries”, Flatbush Zombies’ intense, socially conscious single released back in November.