Photo by Shawn Brackbill

Fleet Foxes have finally announced their new album: It’s called Crack-Up and due out June 16th through Nonesuch Records.

The follow-up to 2011’s Helplessness Blues features 11 tracks, all of which were penned by frontman Robin Pecknhold. It was recorded at various locations across the US between July 2016 and January 2017, such as Electric Lady Studios in New York and Avast in Seattle. Track titles include “Kept Woman”, “Fool’s Errand”, “I Should See Memphis”, and “Mearcstapa”.

Phil Ek mixed the LP, while Greg Calbi handled mastering duties. Pecknold was also on hand to co-produce alongside band member Skyler Skjelset.

To preview Crack-Up, the folk rockers have shared its lead single, “Third of May/ Ōdaigahara”. A sprawling, nearly nine-minute track, it features piano, electric twelve-string guitar, string quartet, and, of course, Fleet Foxes’ pristine harmonies. Stream it down below via its lyric video.

Crack-Up Artwork:

Crack-Up Tracklist:

01. I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

02. Cassius, –

03. – Naiads, Cassadies

04. Kept Woman

05. Third of May / Ōdaigahara

06. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

07. Mearcstapa

08. On Another Ocean (January / June)

09. Fool’s Errand

10. I Should See Memphis

11. Crack-Up

Along with the album news, the band has also announced more US tour dates, including their first stateside, non-festival dates since October 2011. A number of them are alongside Animal Collective and Beach House.

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

06/29-07/02 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart

07/06-08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

$ = w/ Animal Collective

^ = w/ Beach House