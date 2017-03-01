Fleet Foxes promise to debut new music at comeback shows scheduled for May

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

Fleet Foxes have a new album called Ylajali is on the way later this year, and it looks like our friends down under will be among the first ones to hear it.

The folk rockers have expanded their upcoming schedule to include a four-night stand at Australia’s annual Vivid LIVE Festival, where they plan on debuting new material. “We are unbelievably excited to perform songs from our new album, and to revisit songs from across our catalogue, at the Sydney Opera House in May,” frontman Robin Pecknold noted in a statement (via Faster Louder).

“In this time, when all action towards unity is vital, our means of engendering union is through music, collective communal performance, on any stage that will have us, and there is no better stage in the world than the Opera House. We really hope to see you there.”

After their stint in Australia, Fleet Foxes have a smattering of shows in Europe and North America, including their first US performance in six years at the legendary Newport Folk Festival. More dates are reportedly on the way.

Ylajali serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s Helplessness Blues.

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

06/29-07/02 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/06-08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

To coincide with the new shows, Pecknold has also shared a playlist featuring music that inspired the Helplessness Blues follow-up. It includes selections from Radiohead, Curtis Mayfield, Karen Dalton, Duke Ellington, The Velvet Underground, and Charles Mingus.