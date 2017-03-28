Fleet Foxes reveal intimate spring tour dates for the Pacific Northwest

Photo by Shawn Brackbill
Fleet Foxes have expanded their forthcoming tour behind their new album, Crack-Up. Though only four dates have been added to the schedule, they’re incredibly intriguing ones; not only will they mark the band’s first US concerts in six years, but they’ll be held at intimate club venues in the Pacific Northwest.
The shows will take place May 15th at Missoula, Montana’s The Wilma; May 16th at Knitting Factory in Spokane, Washington; May 18th at Portland, Oregon’s Crystal Ballroom; and May 19th in the band’s hometown of Seattle, Washington at The Showbox at the Market. Not only are these now Fleet Foxes’ first shows in the States, the early scheduling makes them the tour’s opening gigs. The intimate venues should make for the perfect spaces to shake off the rust as the band returns to the stage after so long away.
Find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market
05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)
05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)
05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)
07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
$ = w/ Animal Collective
^ = w/ Beach House
Crack-Up is out June 16th through Nonesuch Records. Revisit the sprawling lead single, “Third of May/ Ōdaigahara”, below.