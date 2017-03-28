Fleet Foxes reveal intimate spring tour dates for the Pacific Northwest

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

Fleet Foxes have expanded their forthcoming tour behind their new album, Crack-Up. Though only four dates have been added to the schedule, they’re incredibly intriguing ones; not only will they mark the band’s first US concerts in six years, but they’ll be held at intimate club venues in the Pacific Northwest.

The shows will take place May 15th at Missoula, Montana’s The Wilma; May 16th at Knitting Factory in Spokane, Washington; May 18th at Portland, Oregon’s Crystal Ballroom; and May 19th in the band’s hometown of Seattle, Washington at The Showbox at the Market. Not only are these now Fleet Foxes’ first shows in the States, the early scheduling makes them the tour’s opening gigs. The intimate venues should make for the perfect spaces to shake off the rust as the band returns to the stage after so long away.

Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market

05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Life Festival)

07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

$ = w/ Animal Collective

^ = w/ Beach House

Crack-Up is out June 16th through Nonesuch Records. Revisit the sprawling lead single, “Third of May/ Ōdaigahara”, below.