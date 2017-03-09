Founding frontman Jon Anderson to reunite with Yes at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

Next month, prog rock purveyors Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As part of the festivities, founding frontman Jon Anderson will take the stage alongside his former bandmates for the first time in well over a decade, Billboard has confirmed. Better yet, Rush’s Geddy Lee may fill in.

Anderson will join current Yes members Steve Howe and Alan White, as well as former members Bill Bruford, Tony Kaye, Trevor Rabin, and Rick Wakeman. Founding bassist Chris Squire, who passed away in 2015, will also be inducted and represented by his widow.

“It’s a family; there’s always animosity,” Anderson told Billboard. “People that you love you don’t always like, and there’s always going to be that. But when you’re celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it’s just one of those things. It’s not a problem; We’ll just get together and have fun. Music is a healing force on every level.”

The plan as of now is for Yes to perform “Roundabout” and possibly “I’ve Seen All Good People” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”. Anderson insinuated that Lee, who will be on hand to introduce Yes, will also perform with the band in place of Squire. The Hall of Fame has yet to confirm the Lee’s participation, however, saying in a statement, “Lee and Alex Lifeson were only confirmed to do the induction speech for one of their favorite bands and not perform. They, like all the other Yes fans, look forward to honoring them and watching them perform at the induction ceremony.”

Regardless of who plays bass, Anderson will front Yes during the April 7th ceremony held in Brooklyn. The pre-recorded telecast will air on April 29th.