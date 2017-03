Frank Ocean returned to Beats 1 Radio airwaves on Friday night, and he brought along a brand new song. The latest episode of blonded RADIO featured the premiere of “Chanel”, the R&B crooner’s first new music since last year’s double helping of Blonde and Endless. You can stream the track now via TIDAL, or purchase it via iTunes.

Last month, Ocean guested alongside Migos on Calvin Harris’ latest single, “Slide”.