Freddie Gibbs releases his new album, You Only Live 2wice: Stream/download

Freddie Gibbs returns today with his latest record, You Only Live 2wice. The entire thing can be streamed below via Spotify and Apple Music.

The effort follows 2015’s Shadow of a Doubt and comes six months after Gibbs was acquitted of sexual assault charges by an Austrian court. He addresses the legal troubles on the album’s lead track, “Crushed Glass”. “I just beat a rape case, groupie bitch I never fucked,” the Gary, Indiana rapper spits. “Tried to give me 10 for some pussy that I never touched.” The second single, “Alexys”, features production from Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood.

You Only Live 2wice Album Art:

You Only Live 2wice Tracklist:

01. 20 Karat Jesus

02. Alexys

03. Crushed Glass

04. Dear Maria

05. Amnesia

06. Andrea

07. Phone Lit

08. Homesick