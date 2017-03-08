Freddie Gibbs is back with a new album called You Only Live 2wice, which is set for a March 31st release. In anticipation, the Gary, Indiana rapper’s shared a new single and accompanying music video, “Crushed Glass”. Watch it above.

The track marks Gibbs’ first new music since being acquitted of sexual assault last year. He makes reference of the incident with lyrics like, “I just beat a rape case, groupie bitch I never fucked/ Tried to give me 10 for some pussy that I never touched.” The video carries many of the same themes, as Gibbs wanders through a desert and tries to make his way back to civilization, only to dejectedly wake up in a jail cell.

You Only Live 2wice follows the critically acclaimed 2015 LP, Shadow of a Doubt. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

You Only Live 2wice Album Artwork:

You Only Live 2wice Tracklist:

01. 20 Karat Jesus

02. Alexys

03. Crushed Glass

04. Dear Maria

05. Amnesia

06. Andrea

07. Phone Lit

08. Homesick