Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Freddie Gibbs taps Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood for new song “Alexys” — listen

Another promising cut off Gibbs' forthcoming Shadow of a Doubt follow-up

by
on March 27, 2017, 12:20pm
0 comments

Photo by Nina Corcoran

This Friday, March 31st, Freddie Gibbs will return with a new album titled You Only Live 2wice. The follow-up to 2015’s well-received Shadow of a Doubt marks his third overall and first since being acquitted of sexual assault last year.

The Indiana rapper previously gifted fans with lead single “Crushed Glass”; today, he’s broken off a second preview in “Alexys”. At once hard-hitting and soulful, it features a loopy, throwback backdrop produced by Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood. It’s no shocker the cut comes together as well as it does, as the two Canadian guest collaborators have a history of working magic together (see BadBadNotGood’s recent IV album and Kaytra’s Polaris Prize-winning 99.9%).

Stream “Alexys” below.

You Only Live 2wice Tracklist:
01. 20 Karat Jesus
02. Alexys
03. Crushed Glass
04. Dear Maria
05. Amnesia
06. Andrea
07. Phone Lit
08. Homesick

Previous Story
Whitney cover Dolly Parton and Dutch synth duo Lion on new 12-inch single — listen
No comments
More Stories