Photo by Nina Corcoran

This Friday, March 31st, Freddie Gibbs will return with a new album titled You Only Live 2wice. The follow-up to 2015’s well-received Shadow of a Doubt marks his third overall and first since being acquitted of sexual assault last year.

The Indiana rapper previously gifted fans with lead single “Crushed Glass”; today, he’s broken off a second preview in “Alexys”. At once hard-hitting and soulful, it features a loopy, throwback backdrop produced by Kaytranada and BadBadNotGood. It’s no shocker the cut comes together as well as it does, as the two Canadian guest collaborators have a history of working magic together (see BadBadNotGood’s recent IV album and Kaytra’s Polaris Prize-winning 99.9%).

Stream “Alexys” below.

You Only Live 2wice Tracklist:

01. 20 Karat Jesus

02. Alexys

03. Crushed Glass

04. Dear Maria

05. Amnesia

06. Andrea

07. Phone Lit

08. Homesick