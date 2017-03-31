Menu
Fuji Rock reveals 2017 lineup: Gorillaz, Björk, QOTSA, Aphex Twin to headline

LCD Soundsystem, Lorde, The xx, Death Grips, and Father John Misty will also appear at the Japanese festival this summer

on March 31, 2017, 11:50am
Photos by David Brendan Hall (Albarn), Santiago Felipe (Björk), Debi Del Grande (QOTSA)

Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter, and Glastonbury are among the leading candidates for the top festival lineup of 2017. Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival is also making a strong case. Today, organizers announced Gorillaz will headline the three-day festival alongside Björk, LCD Soundsystem, Queens of the Stone Age, and Aphex Twin.

Other noteworthy acts include Lorde, The xx, Death Grips, Father John Misty, Strugill Simpson, Bonobo, Sampha, Rhye, Arca, Maggie Rogers, and Day Wave, with many more artists still to be announced.

Fuji Rock goes down July 28th-30th at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture. You can find more details, including ticketing info, via the festival’s website.

In related news, what the fuck, America?

