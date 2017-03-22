Photo by Killian Young

Mike WiLL Made-It may not have gotten Yeezy and Drizzy for his upcoming Ransom 2 mixtape (they were too busy bringing a glow to More Life), but he did nab pretty much every other hip-hop titan. Kendrick Lamar, Migos, Gucci Mane, and Big Sean are just a few of the MCs that make a cameo.

Today, ahead of the tape’s March 24th drop date, Mike WiLL has let loose his collaboration with Future. It’s a buzzy and busy cut aptly dubbed “Razzle Dazzle”, and sees the the Atlanta rapper flaunting — what else? — Percocets, Molly, and money stacks.

Stream it down below.

For more of Ransom 2, hear “Nothing is Promised” featuring Rihanna, “Gucci On My” featuring 21 Savage and YG, and “On the Come Up” featuring Big Sean. As for Future, he doubled down in February with his self-titled LP and HNDRXX.