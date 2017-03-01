Anyone who’s ever seen Future Islands perform live knows that frontman Samuel T. Herring is not a man who stands still. He is constantly moving, often violently and suddenly, but always with intensity. That’s why it’s no surprise that in the video for the band’s new single “Ran”, Herring does just what the title suggests. Directed by Albert Berney, the clip finds Herring racing through the streets of Baltimore out into the Maryland countryside, desperate for an escape into peace. Watch the video above.
“Ran” is the lead single off Future Island’s forthcoming record, The Far Field. In support of the April 7th release via 4AD, they’ve expanded their 2017 tour schedule. Find the updated itinerary below.
Future Islands 2017 Tour Dates:
03/21 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
04/13 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
04/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Refectory
04/29 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy
04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
05/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/03 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
05/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
05/12-14 – Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti Festival
05/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
05/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
06/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall
06/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
06/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/27 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction
07/03 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Pub
07/04 – Cork, IE @ Opera House
07/05 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box
07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/16-19 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival