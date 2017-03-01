Anyone who’s ever seen Future Islands perform live knows that frontman Samuel T. Herring is not a man who stands still. He is constantly moving, often violently and suddenly, but always with intensity. That’s why it’s no surprise that in the video for the band’s new single “Ran”, Herring does just what the title suggests. Directed by Albert Berney, the clip finds Herring racing through the streets of Baltimore out into the Maryland countryside, desperate for an escape into peace. Watch the video above.

“Ran” is the lead single off Future Island’s forthcoming record, The Far Field. In support of the April 7th release via 4AD, they’ve expanded their 2017 tour schedule. Find the updated itinerary below.

Future Islands 2017 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

04/13 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

04/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Refectory

04/29 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

05/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/03 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

05/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/12-14 – Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti Festival

05/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

05/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

06/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall

06/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

06/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/27 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction

07/03 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Pub

07/04 – Cork, IE @ Opera House

07/05 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box

07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/16-19 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival