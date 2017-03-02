Future has two chart-topping full-lengths under his belt this year, and it’s barely March. Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres has been on a major hip-hop kick lately, welcoming both Rae Sremmurd and Migos to her daytime show in the span of about a month. Today, the inevitable meeting of these two seemingly disparate worlds has finally come to pass.

In support of HNDRXX, his second album of the year, Future took the Ellen stage for the very first time to perform “Incredible”. The track is one of the most bizarre yet lovable selections on the record, and it’s clear the Atlanta MC knows it, as he came prepared — he was accompanied by longtime producer DJ Esco, a live backing band, and a very snug stage setup consisting of softly glowing lamps and cozy rugs. For someone who beds his partners while wearing Gucci flip-flops and whose go-to drink is lean, the folksy, ’70s living room ambiance (or Anthropologie decor, if that’s your thing) feels like next level genius.

Replay the whole thing up above.