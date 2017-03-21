FYF Fest reveals 2017 lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, and Björk to headline

Photos by Philip Cosores (NIN) and Santiago Felipe (Bjork)

FYF Fest is making big moves in 2017. In addition to expanding to a three-day format, the LA-based event is moving up to July (a month earlier than recent iterations of the fest). As such, organizers have booked quite the lineup.

Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Björk, and Missy Elliott top the bill. They’re joined by many other formidable acts including A Tribe Called Quest, Iggy Pop, Solange, MGMT, Erykah Badu, Run the Jewels, Anderson .Paak, Slowdive, Nicolas Jaar, Flying Lotus, Hannibal Buress, Little Dragon, Angel Olsen, Noname, Thundercat, Blonde Redhead (performing Misery Is A Butterfly), Sleep, Ty Segall, BadBadNotGood, and Arca.

Also playing are Kehlani, Majid Jordan, The Drums, The Faint, Grandaddy, Thee Oh Sees, Perfume Genius, Hundred Waters, Mura Masa, Mitski, Whitney, S U R V I V E, Beach Fossils, Royal Headache, Princess Nokia, Fatima Yamaha, Moses Sumney, John Talabot, Joey Purp, Andy Shauf, and Daniel Avery.

FYF Fest goes down July 21st – 23rd at Exposition Park.