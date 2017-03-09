Big day for fans of Game of Thrones. After deliriously watching a block of ice thaw during a fumbled Facebook Live stream, HBO went ahead and announced the premiere date and dropped a teaser for the forthcoming season seven.

Lo and behold, fans will be able to return to Westeros on Sunday, July 16th at 9 p.m. ET. As expected, we don’t have anything in the form of new footage or video, but the network did reveal a very, very stylish teaser that should get you pumped:

In case you missed it, our own Dan Pfleegor recently caught up with composer Ramin Djawadi, who offered a behind-the-scenes dissection of the current Game of Thrones Live Experience. You can read that here.