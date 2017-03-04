George W. Bush doesn’t know about Jay Z

Earlier this week, former president George W. Bush took another step toward rehabilitating his image by defending the importance of a free press and slamming Donald Trump in the process. Don’t get too excited, though; he’s still very much an unhip dufus good for a cringeworthy quote.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Bush was quizzed about pop culture. After admitting he didn’t know Beyoncé was pregnant with twins, the late night show host followed up by asking if he could name Queen Bey’s husband. Once again, the answer was “no.”

While Bush is unaware that Jay Z is married to Beyoncé, he’s not completely clueless. He has heard of Bey, noting that she’s from Texas.

Watch the interview below. Kimmel’s line of questioning begins around the 2:40 mark.