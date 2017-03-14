Get Out makes Jordan Peele first black writer-director to have a $100 million debut

Jordan Peele used to make a living impersonating former President Obama and popularizing the phrase “Donkey Teeth”. Now, he’s a record-setting serious filmmaker, as his horror-satire debut Get Out has just crossed the $100 million mark at the box office.

The milestone makes Peele the first black writer-director (he also produced!) to cross the nine-digit mark with their first film. Get Out was made on a string-thin $4 million budget, and it took just 16 days for it earn 25 times that at the domestic box office. As of Sunday, the movie has brought in $111 million.

The box office milestone is also a record for Blumhouse, with Get Out now the studio’s fastest film to reach $100 million. It broke the record set by Split earlier this year when it hit that number in 19 days. The haul for Peele’s movie is doubly impressive considering the film has been up against blockbusters like Logan and Kong: Skull Island. Horror films tend to experience large drop-offs after their opening weekend, but Get Out has demonstrated impressive legs over three weeks despite the competition.

