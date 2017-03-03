Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino readies new series for Amazon

Recently we learned about two of Amazon’s forthcoming original series, the crime thriller Too Old To Die Young from Drive’s Nicolas Winding Refn, and Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s contemporary anthology series, The Romanoffs. Now Variety has detailed the full scope of Amazon’s upcoming pilot season, set to debut on March 17th.

One of its two hourlong pilots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, comes from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The other, Oasis, stars Game of Thrones actors Richard Madden (Robb Stark) and Mark Addy (King Robert Baratheon). Amazon’s also debuting its first adult animated show with The New V.I.P.’s, a half-hour comedy from The Life and Times of Tim creator Steve Dildarian.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes place in 1958 Manhattan and stars Rachel Brosnahan (House of Cards) as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a well-to-do New Yorker who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy. The rest of the cast includes Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire), Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, and Marin Hinkle.

Oasis is based on the cult-hit novel The Book of Strange New Things and stars Madden as a chaplain sent into space to help establish a colony on a distant planet. The New V.I.P.’s follows a group of low-level employees who seize control of a major corporation after accidentally murdering their boss.

Amazon’s other two pilots are both half-hour shows. The Legend of Master Legend is a dark comedy about the life of Frank Lafount, a.k.a. Master Legend, a homemade superhero whose mission is to protect the people of Las Vegas from evil-doers. Budding Prospects takes place in 1983 and follows three San Francisco boys who move to Mendacino to grow marijuana.

Amazon users will be able to vote for their favorite pilot starting March 17th. The results of the vote will determine whether or not the show receives a full run of episodes.