Photo by Philip Cosores

On May 12th, Philly-based outfit Girlpool will return with a new album called Powerplant. The LP follows their 2015 debut, Before the World Was Big, and is due out through their new label home ANTI- Records.

Powerplant was recorded and mixed over the course of 10 days at Comp-ny Studios in Los Angeles. According to a press release, Girlpool were heavily inspired by Elliott Smith, the Cranberries, the Cocteau Twins, and Brian Eno, and used the album to “confront projections, despondency, apathy, romanticization, love, and heartbreak with a more devastating emotional pragmatism than before.”

Vulnerability in particular is a major theme throughout Powerplant. “As a society I feel that we perceive softness and vulnerability as traits that are ‘weak,'”,” the band’s Harmony Tividad explains, “and people emotionally disconnect themselves in order to avoid going through everything they feel. I think what is most important right now is empathy, and in order to have empathy we must first feel what we, ourselves, feel.”

As a preview, Girlpool have shared lead single “123” and its accompanying music video. Check it out below, followed by the full details on Powerplant.

Powerplant Artwork:

Powerplant Tracklist:

01. 123

02. Sleepless

03. Corner Store

04. Your Heart

05. Kiss And Burn

06. Fast Dust

07. Powerplant

08. High Rise

09. Soup

10. She Goes By

11. It Gets More Blue

12. Static Somewhere

In support of Powerplant, the band will embark on a US tour beginning in May.

Girlpool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

06/01 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

06/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/11 – Washington, DC @ Rock + Roll Hotel

06/13 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

06/16 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe

06/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House