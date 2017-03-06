Photo by Philip Cosores
On May 12th, Philly-based outfit Girlpool will return with a new album called Powerplant. The LP follows their 2015 debut, Before the World Was Big, and is due out through their new label home ANTI- Records.
Powerplant was recorded and mixed over the course of 10 days at Comp-ny Studios in Los Angeles. According to a press release, Girlpool were heavily inspired by Elliott Smith, the Cranberries, the Cocteau Twins, and Brian Eno, and used the album to “confront projections, despondency, apathy, romanticization, love, and heartbreak with a more devastating emotional pragmatism than before.”
Vulnerability in particular is a major theme throughout Powerplant. “As a society I feel that we perceive softness and vulnerability as traits that are ‘weak,'”,” the band’s Harmony Tividad explains, “and people emotionally disconnect themselves in order to avoid going through everything they feel. I think what is most important right now is empathy, and in order to have empathy we must first feel what we, ourselves, feel.”
As a preview, Girlpool have shared lead single “123” and its accompanying music video. Check it out below, followed by the full details on Powerplant.
Powerplant Artwork:
Powerplant Tracklist:
01. 123
02. Sleepless
03. Corner Store
04. Your Heart
05. Kiss And Burn
06. Fast Dust
07. Powerplant
08. High Rise
09. Soup
10. She Goes By
11. It Gets More Blue
12. Static Somewhere
In support of Powerplant, the band will embark on a US tour beginning in May.
Girlpool 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
06/01 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/05 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
06/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
06/07 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
06/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/11 – Washington, DC @ Rock + Roll Hotel
06/13 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
06/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
06/16 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s
06/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe
06/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House