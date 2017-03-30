Glastonbury once again sets the gold standard with its 2017 lineup

Glastonbury has revealed its lineup for 2017. Once again, the UK mega fest has outdone itself.

Radiohead, Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran were previously announced as this year’s headliners. Now joining them on the bill are Katy Perry, The National, Lorde, The xx, Phoenix, Justice, Barry Gibb, Chic, The Avalanches, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, HAIM, Solange, Run the Jewels, Alt-J, Future Islands, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Goldfrapp, Laura Marling, Warpaint, Mark Lanegan, Ride, First Aid Kit, Royal Blood, DJ Shadow, Angel Olsen, Thundercat, Sampha, BadBadNotGood, London Grammar, and Wild Beasts.

Also playing are Major Lazer, Dizzee Rascal, Biffy Clyro, Sasha & John Digweed, Boys Noize, Boy Better Know, Stormzy, Glass Animals, Tove Lo, Kris Kristofferson, George Ezra, Ani DiFranco, Halsey, Martha Wainwright, Kaiser Chiefs, Metronomy, British Sea Power, Moderat, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Lisa Hannigan, Birdy, Clean Bandit, Temples, Kate Tempest, and Sleaford Mods, with many more acts still to be announced in the coming weeks.

Glastonbury goes down June 21st-25th at Worthy Farm in Pilton, England. Tickets are already sold out, of course.