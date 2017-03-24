Menu
Gorillaz are debuting their new album at secret London concert, and it’s being live streamed RIGHT NOW

The band's first live performance in five years

March 24, 2017
Just a day after announcing their new album, Humanz, Gorillaz took the stage in London for their first live performance in five years. The location of the event was kept secret and revealed only to those fans who were able to purchase tickets through the band’s website. Fortunately, the band is live streaming some of the performance on their Facebook page.

The band planned to perform Humanz in full during the performance. The album, due out April 28th, features collaborations with Noel GallagherMavis Staples, Carly Simon, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kelela, and D.R.A.M.

