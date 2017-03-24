Gorillaz make live comeback with star-studded debut of Humanz: Setlist + Video

Photo by James Leslie / Instagram

This evening, Gorillaz made their live comeback at Printworks in London. The band’s first onstage performance in five years came just a day after the announcement of their new album, Humanz. Damon Albarn and co. performed the forthcoming LP in full, accompanied by many of the album’s collaborators. De La Soul, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Kelela, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Albarn’s Blur bandmate Graham Coxon, and even former rival Noel Gallagher all made appearances during the concert.

In addition to a full performance of the album, Gorillaz performed past favorites including “Feel Good Inc.” with De La Soul”, “Clint Eastwood” with Del the Funky Homosapien, “Don’t Get Lose in Heaven”, and “Demon Days”.

Watch video of the performance, including pro-shot footage streamed on the band’s Facebook page, below. The full setlist follows.

The gang A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Busted and Blue A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

Setlist:

Ascension

Strobelite (with Peven Everett)

Saturnz Barz

Momentz (with Azekel and De La Soul)

Interlude: The Non-Conformist Oath

Submission (with Danny Brown, Kelela, and Graham Coxon)

Charger

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Andromeda

Busted and Blue (with Kelela)

Carnival (with Anthony Hamilton)

Let Me Out (with Pusha T)

Interlude: Penthouse

Sex Murder Party (with Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz)

She’s My Collar (with Kali Uchis)

Interlude: The Elephant

Hallelujah Money (with Benjamin Clementine)

We Got The Power (with Noel Gallagher, Jehnny Beth, and Jean Michel Jarre)

Encore:

Kids With Guns

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

Encore 2:

Don’t Get Lost in Heaven

Demon Days