Gorillaz make live comeback with star-studded debut of Humanz: Setlist + Video

Photo by James Leslie / Instagram
This evening, Gorillaz made their live comeback at Printworks in London. The band’s first onstage performance in five years came just a day after the announcement of their new album, Humanz. Damon Albarn and co. performed the forthcoming LP in full, accompanied by many of the album’s collaborators. De La Soul, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Kelela, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Albarn’s Blur bandmate Graham Coxon, and even former rival Noel Gallagher all made appearances during the concert.
In addition to a full performance of the album, Gorillaz performed past favorites including “Feel Good Inc.” with De La Soul”, “Clint Eastwood” with Del the Funky Homosapien, “Don’t Get Lose in Heaven”, and “Demon Days”.
Watch video of the performance, including pro-shot footage streamed on the band’s Facebook page, below. The full setlist follows.
Setlist:
Ascension
Strobelite (with Peven Everett)
Saturnz Barz
Momentz (with Azekel and De La Soul)
Interlude: The Non-Conformist Oath
Submission (with Danny Brown, Kelela, and Graham Coxon)
Charger
Interlude: Elevator Going Up
Andromeda
Busted and Blue (with Kelela)
Carnival (with Anthony Hamilton)
Let Me Out (with Pusha T)
Interlude: Penthouse
Sex Murder Party (with Jamie Principle and Zebra Katz)
She’s My Collar (with Kali Uchis)
Interlude: The Elephant
Hallelujah Money (with Benjamin Clementine)
We Got The Power (with Noel Gallagher, Jehnny Beth, and Jean Michel Jarre)
Encore:
Kids With Guns
Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien)
Encore 2:
Don’t Get Lost in Heaven
Demon Days